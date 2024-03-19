Woman’s funeral stalled for 2 days over community’s goat demand in Odisha

BARIPADA: In a shocking incident, cremation of a 70-year-old tribal woman was allegedly stalled for more than two days in Shamakhunta block of Mayurbhanj district over her community’ persistent demand for a goat as repentance for violation of tribal customs.

Last rites of the woman, Somabari Singh, resident of Jaibila village under Shamakhunta panchayat, were finally conducted on Monday after her family agreed to offer 10 kg mutton to the community members within eight days. By then, her body had begun decomposing.

Somabari, who hailed from Mundari tribe, was reportedly suffering from an unknown disease for the last several months. She breathed her last at around 2 pm on Saturday. Her two sons Doctor and Chandan approached the community members to help cremate the body. However, their request was turned down as they were accused of violating the community customs by not inviting fellow villagers to their marriage feasts.

“Both of us have been living an ostracised life for several years as we did not invite community members to our wedding feasts in the village. Villagers had demanded goats and handia (rice beer) during our marriage feast. But due to financial constraints, we could not meet their demands,” said Doctor.

When the siblings sought help from the villagers to perform the last rites of their mother on Saturday, the latter reportedly reiterated their demand for a goat and ‘handia.’ As the siblings could not afford the same, they returned home. When Somabari’s body began to decompose after two days, Doctor again approached the villagers and agreed to their demands.