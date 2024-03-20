Bargarh: CDAO office remains paralysed

BARGARH: The office of the chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) in Bargarh has ground to a standstill for the past week as farmers affiliated with the Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan continue their dharna outside the premises, demanding disbursal of crop insurance.

The agitation, which commenced on March 13, saw farmers locking the main gate of the CDAO office after the staff failed to address their grievances. Despite repeated appeals, since the demands remained unmet, the demonstrators vowed to continue their daily sit-ins from 10 am to 4 pm affecting office work.

Official sources informed that, due to the protest, the officials are forced to curtail their working hours and essential tasks related to agricultural monitoring and year-end activities have been hampered.

CDAO, Amiya Sahu said, “The collector has reviewed the status with concerned officials and insurance company. All procedures have been completed from our end. We are hopeful the compensation amount will be disbursed soon.”