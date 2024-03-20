Cuttack: SCB doctors save boy’s life by removing wooden stick pierced through his back

CUTTACK: Doctors at SCB Medical College and Hospital here have saved the life of a 17-year-old boy by successfully removing a wooden stick which had accidentally entered from his back to chest thereby causing injuries to several vital organs and blood vessels.

According to reports, the boy Ambodar Maradi of Baida Kholi under Udala police station in Mayurbhanj district was plucking mahua flowers by climbing a tree in his locality on Sunday while he accidentally fell down following which a 30-inch-long broken wooden stick which was lying on the ground had pierced through his back up to the chest.

The boy was referred to SCB MCH and admitted to cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS) department on Monday. “Diagnosis revealed that the wooden stick which had pierced through his back had caused massive internal injuries. Apart from creating a hole in his diaphragm, the stick stuck inside his body had injured his liver, kidney, right side lung and several blood vessels. Since the patient’s life was at risk, we decided to go for surgery as quick as possible,” said head of the department Prof Manoj Kumar Pattanaik.

A team of doctors headed by him started operation at 9 pm and it took around four hours to remove the wooden stick and repair the injured organs and blood vessels very carefully. Now his condition is stable, Prof Pattanaik said.