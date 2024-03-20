Make IEMS mandatory on NHs, Odisha urges ministry

BHUBANESWAR: Perturbed over rising road accident deaths in the state, the Odisha government has urged the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to make the provisions of intelligent enforcement management system (IEMS) mandatory in the scope of expansion works of all highways.

Stating that as many as 1.68 lakh people lost their lives in India due to road accidents and many suffered debilitating injuries, principal secretary of Commerce and Transport Usha Padhee has requested Union secretary of Road Transport and Highways Anurag Jain to take immediate steps for inclusion of IEMS in the scope of work or estimate of construction for improvement of roads.

While 5,467 people died in Odisha in 2022, as many as 5,696 deaths were reported in 2023. Road accidents had claimed 4,738 lives in 2020 and 5,081 lives in 2021. The fatality growth rate stood at 7.6 per cent and 7.2 per cent in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Although there is a rise in the number of fatalities last year as compared to 2022, the rate of growth in fatalities as compared to the number of accidents has dropped in Odisha. The state government has put in place multifaceted efforts to reduce the number of road accidents and fatalities, she said.