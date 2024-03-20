Nimapara: Students demand audit of college funds, stage protest

NIMAPARA: Tension gripped Nimapara Autonomous College here as over 200 students staged a demonstration demanding the removal of college governing body president alleging widespread corruption of government funds allocated for the college’s development.

The protest, which escalated on Tuesday, saw students locking the main gate of the college and voicing grievances against the president JP Sabut’s alleged involvement in financial bungling. Demanding a special audit of college funds from 2018-19, the students gathered in front of the administrative block, chanting slogans against Sabut.

After principal Puspita Rajguru assured the students to take their demands to the director of the Higher Education department, they stopped the agitation.

However, things took an ugly turn when Sabut, accompanied by some unidentified persons, allegedly confronted the protesters, threatening them and the principal with police action if they did not disperse. This infuriated the students who raised slogans demanding Sabut to leave the premises.

After police intervened, the IIC of Nimapara police station Bamadev Swain held discussions with the agitated students and principal leading to normalcy in the college. Due to the melee, all classes remained suspended.