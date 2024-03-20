Nor’wester plunges mercury; 11 districts on rain alert in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Inducing a significant drop in mercury, the Nor’wester thundershowers that continued over the last two days across Odisha, brought down the maximum temperature below 30 degree Celsius at many places.

Met officials said heavy to very heavy rainfall alert has also been issued to 11 districts till March 21 morning as the thundershower activity is expected to continue for one more day.

As per the IMD report, maximum day temperature of 33 degree Celsius was recorded in Koraput while 28 stations recorded temperatures below 30 degree C.

On the other hand, many places witnessed summer thundershower and heavy rainfall for the second day in a row. Daringbadi recorded the highest rainfall of 26 mm, while Chandbali recorded 9.2 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on the day. Capital Bhubaneswar also received rainfall of over 7 mm in this period. Jajpur, on the other hand, recorded the highest rainfall of over 66 mm during the last 36 hours.