Odisha: Road mishaps claim three lives, 13 hurt

BERHAMPUR: At least three persons were killed and 13 others suffered injuries in separate mishaps in Gajapati and Kandhamal districts on Tuesday.

In Gajapati, two youths died after their motorcycle fell off a bridge near Dumba park in R Udayagiri. Police identified the deceased as Mantu Pal (23) and Tukuna Singh (27) of Chheligada village in R Udayagiri block. The duo used to work outside the state and had come to their village a few days back.

The two friends had gone out for some work and were returning home on a motorcycle when the mishap took place. Sources said the motorcycle hit the guard wall of the bridge and after breaking it, fell 30 feet below into a swamp.

Locals rescued the injured duo and rushed them to Chandragiri community health centre (CHC). However, the doctors declared them brought dead. On being informed, police reached the CHC and seized the bodies for postmortem.

In the second mishap which took place in Kandhamal’s G Udayagiri, one person was killed and 13 others sustained injuries after a mini-bus was hit by an iron rod-laden pick-up van. The deceased, identified as Adikanda Panda (43), was the driver of the mini-bus.

Sources said the mini-bus carrying around 25 passengers was on way to Phulbani from G Udayagiri. When the bus reached Malansuga square, the van collided with it. Adikanda and 13 passengers of the mini-bus suffered injuries and were rushed to the local CHC by police and fire services personnel. Adikanda was later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital after his condition deteriorated. However, he succumbed on way.

Sources in G Udayagiri CHC said condition of one of the injured passengers is critical. He will be shifted to MKCG MCH. A case was registered in this connection and police have launched an investigating into the incident.