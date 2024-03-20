Only around 17% of transgenders in Odisha feature in the electoral list

BHUBANESWAR: State’s electoral roll for the coming elections has only 3,438 transgender voters, which is just 16.9 per cent (pc) of their total population. While this marks a nominal rise of 515 voters compared to 2019 when 2,923 voters were listed in the transgender (others) category, members of the community feel their representation in the voters’ list is still low.
As per the chief electoral officer (CEO)’s constituency-wise elector information, the highest number of 560 third gender voters are in Khurda district, followed by 275 in Balangir, 273 in Ganjam and 265 in Cuttack.
The Census-2011 puts the number of transgenders in the state at 20,332 with a literacy rate of 54.35 pc. However, officials in the SSEPD department admit their present numbers would be much higher, particularly after the Supreme Court granted them legal recognition as third gender in 2014. Subsequently the same year, the Election Commission for the first time, categorised transgenders as the ‘third gender’ and 1,106 transgender voters from the state were enrolled then.
“In the last one decade, the number of transgender voters might have increased by three times but there are many more who still do not have voter ID cards,” said Meera Parida, transgender rights activist.
She attributed the reasons to fear of social stigma and lack of awareness. “There are many transgenders who were registered as male voters prior to the 2014 SC ruling and continue to vote under the male category. Besides, to get a voter ID, one needs signatures of parents and no parent would immediately accept that his/her child is a transgender. They are also unwilling to put their signatures on official documents certifying them as one,” added Meera.
As of today, 2,313 transgenders in the state have been issued transgender certificates and ID cards by the ministry. Sadhana Mishra, who is the first in Odisha to get a passport in transgender category and works as a social development officer with KIIT, said there is a need to engage them in the voter awareness programmes.
She is among the celebrities and influencers whom the CEO has roped in to generate awareness among both the transgender community and general public about voting rights.
Sakhi booths to boost voting among women
Bhubaneswar: Sakhi booths will be opened in the low-turnout districts to encourage and improve participation of women voters in the elections. All personnel at the booths will be women, said CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal.