Only around 17% of transgenders in Odisha feature in the electoral list

BHUBANESWAR: State’s electoral roll for the coming elections has only 3,438 transgender voters, which is just 16.9 per cent (pc) of their total population. While this marks a nominal rise of 515 voters compared to 2019 when 2,923 voters were listed in the transgender (others) category, members of the community feel their representation in the voters’ list is still low.

As per the chief electoral officer (CEO)’s constituency-wise elector information, the highest number of 560 third gender voters are in Khurda district, followed by 275 in Balangir, 273 in Ganjam and 265 in Cuttack.

The Census-2011 puts the number of transgenders in the state at 20,332 with a literacy rate of 54.35 pc. However, officials in the SSEPD department admit their present numbers would be much higher, particularly after the Supreme Court granted them legal recognition as third gender in 2014. Subsequently the same year, the Election Commission for the first time, categorised transgenders as the ‘third gender’ and 1,106 transgender voters from the state were enrolled then.

“In the last one decade, the number of transgender voters might have increased by three times but there are many more who still do not have voter ID cards,” said Meera Parida, transgender rights activist.