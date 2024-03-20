Orissa HC orders fresh look on termination of teacher

CUTTACK: Acting on a petition after nearly 13 years, the Orissa High Court on Monday directed the Director, Secondary Education to consider afresh an appeal regarding termination of service of a Hindi teacher in 1996.

According to case records, Kanakalata Pradhan was appointed as a Hindi teacher at Sri Jagannath High School in Jagatsinghpur’s Odopainga in 1988. She was terminated from service in October 1996 for allegedly being absent from duty for long.

The single judge bench of Justice Sashikanta Mishra said as a natural corollary, the matter has to be remitted to the appellate authority to decide the appeal afresh.

While quashing the government’s termination order, Justice Mishra asked the director to hear the appeal afresh after granting opportunity of hearing to all concerned strictly on the basis of available records.

“It is further directed that the appeal shall be heard and disposed of as expeditiously as possible and in any case, within a period of two months from the date of communication of this order or on production of certified copy thereof by the petitioner,” Justice Mishra added.