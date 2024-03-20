Palanquin made of 2.5 kg gold gleams at Kathagada Sahi on Dola Dashami

CUTTACK: To add to the grandeur of the traditional Dola festival, the Sri Sri Madan Mohan Jew Durga Puja Committee of Kathagada Sahi has for the first time come up with a ‘Dola Bimana’ (palanquin) made of gold.

Adorned with intricate gold filigree work, the five feet-long palanquin with idols of Lord Krishna and Devi Radha installed inside it, was put on display in front of the Madan Mohan Jew temple at Kathagada Sahi on the occasion of Dola Dashami on Tuesday.

As per the residents of Kathagada Sahi, a Dola Bimana made of 80 kg silver was being used during Dola festival since the last eight years. However before last Durga Puja, a meeting was convened where the residents unanimously decided to construct a Dola Biman made of gold to give a unique touch to the festival.