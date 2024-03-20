Palanquin made of 2.5 kg gold gleams at Kathagada Sahi on Dola Dashami

CUTTACK: To add to the grandeur of the traditional Dola festival, the Sri Sri Madan Mohan Jew Durga Puja Committee of Kathagada Sahi has for the first time come up with a ‘Dola Bimana’ (palanquin) made of gold.
Adorned with intricate gold filigree work, the five feet-long palanquin with idols of Lord Krishna and Devi Radha installed inside it, was put on display in front of the Madan Mohan Jew temple at Kathagada Sahi on the occasion of Dola Dashami on Tuesday.
As per the residents of Kathagada Sahi, a Dola Bimana made of 80 kg silver was being used during Dola festival since the last eight years. However before last Durga Puja, a meeting was convened where the residents unanimously decided to construct a Dola Biman made of gold to give a unique touch to the festival.
Soon after, an estimate was prepared and a decision for construction of the palanquin with 4 kg gold was made. Following the decision, locals began contributing money as per their will and capacity for the same. Initially, 500 gram of gold was purchased on the day of Durga Astami for the purpose. Work for construction of the gold Dola Biman was assigned to renowned filigree artist Pradip Kumar Prusty of Alisha Bazar.
Gagan Ojha, secretary of Kathagada Sahi Yubak Sangha said Prusty had begun constructing the gold palanquin along with five to six other artisans in January. “So far, 75 per cent work has been completed. Of the estimated 4 kg gold, 2.5 kg has been used for construction of the Dola Biman at an expenditure of Rs 2 crore which includes the wages of the artisans,” he said adding, work with the remaining 1.5 kg gold will be done before next year’s Dola festival.
The deities, Lord Krishna and Devi Radha installed inside the gold palanquin, will participate in six melans at Telenga Bazar, Choudhury Bazar, Kathagada Sahi, Darkhapatana and Chauliaganj localities of the city from Dola Dashami to Dola Purnima, Ojha informed.