BHUBANESWAR: In the clearest indication yet that the alliance between BJD and BJP in Odisha is very much on track, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s trusted lieutenant and the second in command in the regional party VK Pandian on Tuesday stated the possibility of coming together goes beyond politics and is a mark of statesmanship of two great leaders.

Speaking at a media conclave in New Delhi, Pandian asserted the alliance talks between the two parties is not because of the political consideration of boosting numbers or making an impact on the electoral map. “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik does not need an alliance to come back to power for the sixth term. Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not need an alliance to become the PM of the country for the third time. BJD does not need BJP to come to power in Odisha and the BJP may not need BJD to form government at the Centre,” he said.

“There is nothing political in the alliance talks. The two great leaders who share a great friendship want to come together for a greater cause. They see something beyond politics which is a rare mark of statesmanship,” the bureaucrat-turned-politician said.