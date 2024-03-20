Poll buzz missing amid alliance suspense

ROURKELA: Amid the prevailing suspense over a possible alliance between the BJD and BJP, the confused rank and file of both the parties in Sundargarh district are showing no enthusiasm or excitement for the upcoming General Elections scheduled for May 20.
The usual election cacophony is missing in all the seven Assembly segments under the Sundargarh Parliamentary constituency as anxious leaders and workers of both the parties are busy racking their brains to decode the seat-sharing arrangements if the BJD-BJP alliance becomes a reality.
Unlike the previous polls, 2024 will be an election of contrasts in Sundargarh for multiple reasons. In the event of an alliance fight, the opposition is likely to be decimated in both the Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies. Without alliance, the equally strong BJD and BJP would face litmus test in all the seats.
BJP insiders said had it not been for the alliance talks, the two visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Odisha in a month would have charged up the party cadres at the grassroots level in Sundargarh and rest of Odisha.
BJP’s Panposh president Latika Patnaik said after waiting for 10 days, party workers have started reaching out to the beneficiaries of Central government schemes from Monday and highlighting the achievements of the Modi-led government. Asked if BJP leaders and workers would sincerely support BJD candidates after finalisation of the alliance, she said, “BJP is a disciplined party with track record of obeying the higher leadership. The BJP is fully prepared to fight the elections either in alliance or alone.”
Rourkela president of BJD and former MLA Halu Mundari also admitted that due to the alliance talks, grassroots workers of the ruling party have put their poll activities on hold. However, the scenario would be clear in next few days. “Going alone, the BJD would have sweeping victory in the district. The decision of BJD leadership would be final and binding.”
At present, the BJP has the Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) seat along with the Sundargarh, Talsara and Birmitrapur Assembly segments in its kitty. Similarly, BJD has the Rourkela and Raghunath (RN) Pali Assembly seats in its possession. The Rajgangpur and Bonai Assembly segments are with the Congress and CPM respectively.
Political observers said in case the alliance happens, the only meaningful opposition would be Congress, which is in tatters. It would be a cakewalk for the alliance candidates in six of the seven Assembly constituencies. The CPM in alliance with the Congress may put up a decent fight in Bonai but would have a little chance of winning.