Poll buzz missing amid alliance suspense

ROURKELA: Amid the prevailing suspense over a possible alliance between the BJD and BJP, the confused rank and file of both the parties in Sundargarh district are showing no enthusiasm or excitement for the upcoming General Elections scheduled for May 20.

The usual election cacophony is missing in all the seven Assembly segments under the Sundargarh Parliamentary constituency as anxious leaders and workers of both the parties are busy racking their brains to decode the seat-sharing arrangements if the BJD-BJP alliance becomes a reality.

Unlike the previous polls, 2024 will be an election of contrasts in Sundargarh for multiple reasons. In the event of an alliance fight, the opposition is likely to be decimated in both the Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies. Without alliance, the equally strong BJD and BJP would face litmus test in all the seats.

BJP insiders said had it not been for the alliance talks, the two visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Odisha in a month would have charged up the party cadres at the grassroots level in Sundargarh and rest of Odisha.