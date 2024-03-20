Two students drown in Koel

ROURKELA: Two ITI students drowned in Koel river near Mitkundri-Kerketta ghat here on Monday afternoon.

Police identified the deceased duo as Nitesh Mahato and Aniket Bodra, both 20 years of age and residents of Bondamunda.

Sources said Nitesh and Aniket along with six other students of a private ITI at Bondamunda were picnicking near Mitkundri-Kerketta ghat. At around 4.30 pm, four of them entered Koel river to take bath. However, Nitesh and Aniket drowned.

While body of Nitesh was retrieved on Monday evening, Aniket was found dead on Tuesday. Bisra police has registered an unnatural death case and handed over the bodies to the bereaved families after autopsy.