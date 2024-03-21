5 relatives of Odisha MP Pramila Bisoi booked for extortion

BERHAMPUR: Aska police has booked five relatives including two grandsons of Aska MP Pramila Bisoi on charges of extorting money from a sand mining leaseholder.

Anil Bisoi, Sunil Bisoi, Jogi Bisoi, Arabinda Bisoi and Balram Bisoi were booked on the basis of a complaint filed by one Sudhanidhi Choudhury of Gudisara village who has obtained the lease to carry out sand mining on the bank of Rushikulya river for five years.

In his complaint, Sudhanidhi alleged that on March 18, the five accused along with 25 of their associates detained his sand-laden truck near Cheramaria chowk and demanded `5 lakh extortion money. Besides, the Bisoi group were demanding `1,000 from each vehicle engaged in lifting sand from the river bed. Sudhanidhi further claimed the accused had threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to fulfil their extortion demands.

On receiving the complaint, Aska police reached the spot for investigation. After verification of documents, police asked the Bisoi group to release the truck.

Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena said on being questioned, the accused claimed they detained the truck as the local road was getting damaged due to frequent movement of sand-laden heavy vehicles. Besides, they alleged that sand mining was polluting the area. As Sudhanidhi is genuine leaseholder and the road is the only way for transportation, the Bisoi group was asked to refrain from such activities.

Basing on Sudhanidhi’s complaint, a case under sections 341, 294, 323, 506, 387 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the five accused and 25 other persons. Investigation is underway and police are keeping a close watch on the Bisoi group, the SP added.

On the other hand, sources close to the Aska MP termed the extortion allegations as baseless and politically-motivated.

Since the elections are approaching, opposition leaders are trying to defame MP Pramila by levelling such false allegations, they claimed.