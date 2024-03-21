Grocery shop owner beaten to death over Rs 40 in Odisha, accused on run

BHADRAK: A grocery shop owner was allegedly beaten to death after an argument over Rs 40 turned violent at Patharadi chowk in Charampa within Bhadrak Town police limits on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as 52-year-old Bijay Kumar Panda, was a resident of Bania village in Sabaranga within Bhadrak Rural police limits. The 48-year-old accused, Kamesh Parida of Charampa, is on the run after committing the crime.

The incident took place at around 11 am. Sources said after Bijay opened his store in the morning, Kamesh, an anti-social, arrived at his shop and purchased grocery items worth Rs 180. But instead of paying the entire amount, the accused transferred Rs 140 to Bijay’s account through PhonePe. When the shopkeeper asked for the remaining Rs 40, Kamesh reportedly told him to write it down in the ledger book.

As Bijay refused, a heated argument broke out between the duo. Subsequently, Kamesh abused the shopkeeper and in a fit of rage, assaulted him. While Bijay fell down on the floor unconscious, the accused fled the spot.

Locals immediately took Bijay to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH) where the doctors declared him dead. Bhadrak Town IIC Biren Senapati said basing on the complaint lodged by the deceased’s nephew Nalini Panda, police registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

The deceased’s body was seized and sent for postmortem. Raids were conducted at different places but the accused managed to abscond from the locality. Efforts are underway to nab the accused soon and a police team has been formed for the purpose. Police have been deployed at the crime spot and further investigation is underway, the IIC added.