Illegal gun manufacturing unit busted in Odisha

BALASORE: A day after two forest staff braved bullets in Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary, a team of police and Forest department personnel here busted and dismantled an illegal gun manufacturing unit in remote Malibania village under Oupada block. The mastermind behind the illegal unit Jagabandhu Singh (53) was arrested on the day.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Khagen Mohalik, assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Prabir Kumar Murmu, and forester Bhagyashree Dwibedi conducted a raid on the gun factory. A country-made single iron barrel gun, four unfinished country-made guns, three single iron barrels, two partially assembled wooden guns resembling pistols, a drill machine, and various small machinery and tools were seized from the unit during the raid.

Police suspect that Singh had been making these firearms for supply to poachers, operating from the remote village.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Arms Act and investigation is underway.

The crackdown on the manufacturing unit came in the wake of arrest of two armed poachers who shot at forest staff during patrolling in the Panchalingeswar range under the Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary. The accused Guna Sing (30) and Sania Singh (40) were apprehended after the confrontation while two country-made guns seized from their possession.

The injured forest staff Khitish Parida and Biranchi Jena, are receiving treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.