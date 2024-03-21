In six years, 63% of 6,818 PMAY houses completed in Odisha's Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has achieved 63 per cent success in Sambalpur city so far with as many as 4,299 houses out of the approved 6,818 completed over the past six years.

According to reports, the scheme implemented in the city in 2018, approved the applications in nine phases. In the initial phases, work orders were issued to 472 beneficiaries, followed by 315, 972, 489, 660, 1,246, 220, 1,363 and 1,299 in subsequent phases.

However, out of the total, in the seventh phase, the approved beneficiaries were displaced due to other projects and got compensation for rehabilitation due to which their work orders became void. On the other hand, of the 2,662 work orders issued in the eighth and ninth phases, 699 beneficiaries are yet to start construction of their houses.

Official sources informed that, of the many factors leading to delay in completion of houses, two major problems are finance and land-related issues. While some beneficiaries are failing to utilise the sanctioned funds efficiently, in many other cases, the construction is getting delayed due to land acquisition and family disputes.

SMC commissioner, Vedbhushan said, in the initial phases, many people have tried availing the scheme fraudulently by applying for construction on government land. However, with the changes in rules and criteria it was made mandatory for beneficiaries to show ownership of the land for PMAY. “Even though we have targets, due to such issues many beneficiaries were not able to avail the scheme. But, now anyone including slum dwellers are getting Land Registration Certificates (LRC) under the Jaga Mission, on the basis of which they can apply for PMAY as well as the state government schemes,” he informed, expressing hope that the number of applications and completion rate will much likely go up in the upcoming phases.

