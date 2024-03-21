Overcrowding at Jharpada jail in Odisha a challenge for authorities, inmates

BHUBANESWAR: The state capital’s correctional system is faced with a dire crisis with around 1,395 inmates squeezed into facilities intended for around 991 at the special jail in Jharpada here. Out of the total inmates, close to 100 are convicts.

Experts warned that the situation may worsen ahead of general elections as police would make all-out efforts to execute non-bailable warrants (NBWs) and arrest habitual offenders and history-sheeters. Overcrowding brings with it serious challenges for the prison administration as well as inmates. It creates security issues and also creates hurdles in fulfilling the basic needs of inmates such as healthcare, food and accommodation, said an expert.

Sources said the special jail in Jharpada is one of the most overcrowded prisons in the state. “We have approached the court to shift under-trial prisoners to other prisons to ease the situation,” said an official.

Bhubaneswar police too have requested the jail authorities to shift some under-trial prisoners to other prisons to ensure safety and security of all inmates. On Tuesday, an inmate named Chakara Barik and his associates assaulted another prisoner Sambhunath Barik and the latter sustained minor injuries in the incident.

“We have asked the special jail superintendent to shift some inmates to prisons nearby. The court has also been apprised of overcrowding in the special jail,” said DCP, Prateek Singh.

As enforcement activities have been enhanced ahead of elections, the number of inmates is expected to rise in the jail. A review was recently carried out to ease the situation in the jail and accordingly suggestions were shared with the authorities, he said.

As the special jail has been facing the issue of overcrowding of inmates since the last few years, a new model jail is being built on the outskirts of the city in Jamujhari. However, the new facility, which will be able to accommodate around 2,500 inmates, may take a few more years to become functional.

DCP Singh and other senior police officers on Wednesday carried out a surprise check on the special jail’s premises and seized some tobacco products and a small quantity of ganja. The police have launched an investigation to ascertain how the contraband was sent to the jail.

Sources said the search by the police on the jail’s premises was carried out after a long time. Jail parade, supposed to be carried out by the police every Sunday, is also not being organised regularly. Lack of robust enforcement activities by jail staff and police along with seizure of contraband has also emerged as a cause of serious concern.