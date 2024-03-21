Ropeway was in maintenance: Nandankanan management

BHUBANESWAR: The Nandankanan Zoological Park management on Wednesday said the ropeway was in the midst of a routine maintenance and had not faced any breakdown.

Rubbishing reports that the recently-inaugurated project had a breakdown leading to suspension of service for the last two days, zoo deputy director N Sanath Kumar said the ropeway was undergoing different safety assessment including non-destructive test, load test and trials as part of the safety requirement of users. The tests were planned to be conducted on Monday by the agency managing the service. However, it took one more day due to which the ropeway service was unavailable for visitors on Tuesday, he added.

Kumar said, during the load test ropeway cabins were moved at different levels and somebody took photographs of trolley cars and spread false news of a breakdown. Both minimum to maximum load test of the system was carried out by adjusting counter weight and tension trolley at return station on the Botanical Garden side. During this, ropeway cabins touched the water level for checking the maximum sag of the system, Kumar said.

The ropeway project was inaugurated in Nandankanan last November after a gap of 12 years.