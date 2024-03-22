529 kg ganja seized, 5 held in Odisha's Jeypore and Kandhamal

JEYPORE/BERHAMPUR: Sadar police arrested two persons and seized about 397 kg ganja from near Kumuliput village while it was being transported to Bihar through a container on Wednesday.

Police said, the accused were on way to Nabarangpur from Jeypore when a mobile police team intercepted them near Kumuliput village. During search, they found the contraband worth Rs 40 lakh packed in 16 packets and kept inside the container. The accused informed that they collected the ganja from Malkangiri to deliver to a man in Bihar.

The duo Abhimanyu Ray (29) and Subhajeet Kumar (28) of Begusarai district of Bihar were forwarded to court, informed Jeypore Sadar IIC Ishwar Tandi.

Similarly in Kandhamal district, Barakhama police nabbed three persons and seized 132 kg ganja loaded in two cars. While patrolling, Barakhama outpost officer in-charge Bikash Kumar Jali intercepted two cars speeding on Dabudaka ghat and found around 132 kg ganja from the vehicles.

However, those traveling in the cars tried to flee, but three of them were overpowered by police. Apart from the contraband, cash of Rs 4 lakh and seven mobile phones were also seized. The three detained persons identified as Ashok Giri (34) of Rourkela and two others from Tamil Nadu L.Anthony (41) and J Selva Kumar (31) confessed to transporting the ganja to Tamil Nadu, said Baliguda SDPO Rahul Goyal. Those who fled the spot would be nabbed soon, he added.