BEO, headmaster held for bungling funds, bribery in Odisha

BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI/BHAWANIPATNA: Vigilance on Thursday apprehended the block education officer (BEO) of Daringbadi in Kandhamal district Rasananda Kar, for allegedly misappropriating a staggering `20 lakh from the teachers’ pension scheme.

As per reports, Kar allegedly diverted funds from the National Pension System intended for teachers, depositing them into his personal account. Subsequently, he purportedly invested the embezzled sum into the stock market across two phases, starting January.

According to Vigilance inspector Kumudini Sahu, the department monitored Rasananda for several months following an allegation of funds embezzlement.

After gathering substantial evidence, he was arrested, a case against the BEO under the Prevention of Corruption Act registered, and the accused forwarded to court on Thursday.

In Bhawanipatna, the headmaster of Tri Sakti High School in Makeaguda village under Golamunda block, Drona Kumar Tandi was apprehended by Vigilance officials within the confines of his office chamber on charges of bribery.

He was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of `40,000 from a contractor who had sought clearance of an outstanding bill related to the construction of a new wing for the school. Tandi, in his official capacity, directed the contractor to deposit the bribe amount into his personal bank account.

However, upon arrival of the Vigilance team, Tandi attempted to dispose of the deposit slip by swallowing it.

The team found an online message on his cellphone, confirming the receipt of the bribe amount. Subsequently, he was arrested.

Investigation is underway to find more about disproportionate wealth accumulation by the headmaster.