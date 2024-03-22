BJP to go solo in Odisha, no alliance with BJD for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Odisha president Manmohan Samal on Friday declared on X that the party would go solo in Odisha in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, putting an end to the weeks of talks and speculations about a pre-poll alliance with the ruling BJD.

The BJP will contest all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 assembly seats in Odisha independently.

A BJP team from Odisha had been camping in New Delhi, holding meetings with central leaders over potential seat sharing with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for the past four days.

Elections to the Lok Sabha and the assembly in the state will be held in four phases on May 13, 20, 25, and June 1.

Samal wrote on X that many welfare schemes of the Modi government "were not reaching the ground in Odisha, due to which the poor sisters and brothers of Odisha are not getting their benefits."

He added, "We have concerns on many issues related to Odisha-identity, Odisha-pride and interest of the people of Odisha."