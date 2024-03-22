Congress candidate selection in Odisha after Holi: Sarat Pattanayak

BHUBANESWAR: Congress will announce its candidates for the polls after Holi, said Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Pattanayak on Thursday.

Pattanayak, who returned from New Delhi after a meeting with the national leadership further informed Congress will also launch a high-profile campaign in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Speaking to The New Indian Express, the OPCC president said candidates for the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats have been finalised and the names will be announced after Holi.

“The candidates were finalised at the meeting of the Central Election Committee of the party held at New Delhi recently. Besides, strategy for ensuing elections to defeat the BJD and BJP in the state was also discussed at the meeting,” he added.

Pattanayak informed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will visit the state for campaigning. Besides, chief ministers of some Congress-ruled states and other senior leaders will also visit the state for campaigning, he added.

Alleging that people are fed up with the drama of alliance enacted by the BJD and BJP, Pattanayak said Congress has emerged as the only Opposition in the state. He said performance of the party in the state will improve in the ensuing elections.