CUO researchers discover two new species of earthworms

While the length of the Megascolex jeyporeghatiensis earthworm ranges from 221 to 281 mm with 168 to 180 segments, that of Megascolex quadripappilatus ranges from 273 to 308 mm with 188 to 190 segments.

With this discovery, the total number of Megascolex species in the world has increased to 70, of which 34 are found in India.

In India, almost all Megascolex species are restricted to the southern portion of the Western Ghats. With these new species, the range of the Megascolex group of earthworms has been further extended to northern Eastern Ghats.

Palita informed that the new species are anecic worms who consume fibrous plant material like barks, woody parts, and leafy material including pebbles and rocky soil. They live in forest soil with high organic biomass, they indicate soil health and maintain soil productivity. “Earthworms have the ability to biomonitor soil pollutants and are able to perform carbon sequestration and reduce soil pollutants. The record of these two new species from Koraput has further highlighted the rich unexplored biodiversity of the region as well as the Eastern Ghats,” he said.

CUO VC Chakradhar Tripathy congratulated the team for the finding.