Former Odisha minister Damodar Rout suffers brain stroke, critical

BHUBANESWAR: Veteran BJD leader and former minister Damodar Rout is critical after reportedly suffering a brain stroke while being shifted to a private hospital in the city from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Capital Hospital.

His son and Paradip MLA Sambit Routray on Thursday said the 81-year-old leader is almost ‘brain dead’ and on life support. Rout suffered a brain stroke on March 18.

Sources said the seven-time MLA was initially rushed to the hospital at around 4.30 am on Monday after he complained of breathing issues. His oxygen saturation level was 89 per cent with a pulse rate of 64 at the time of arrival.

“Rout was administered Deriphyllin injection and given oxygen along with nebulisation before being referred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack,” the sources said.

Hospital director Dr Laxmidhar Sahoo said two doctors at the hospital attended to the former minister. His medical records showed he has chronic kidney disease (stage-5). “He was given preliminary treatment. As the hospital did not have specialised doctors for kidney-related issues, we referred him to SCB MCH. His relatives also wanted us to refer him so that they could take him to another hospital for treatment,” he said.