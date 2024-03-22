Greens working for water conservation felicitated in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Two environmentalists and a forest protection committee engaged in water conservation in different parts of the state were conferred Odisha Water Honours and Youth4Water Climate Impact Award for their contribution for the cause at the fourth Odisha River conference.

Inaugurated at Angul on Thursday, the first day of the conference saw Saroj Mohanty and the Budon Pipali Forest Protection Committee being awarded the Odisha Water Honours and Urmila Behera, a panchayat resource person, receiving the Youth4Water Climate Impact Award. The two-day conference was inaugurated by eminent Gandhian Krishna Mohanty. Hosted by the Foundation for Ecological Security (FES), in collaboration with key partners, the event aligns with the International Day of Action for Rivers and World Water Day, emphasising the critical role of rivers and forests in sustainable living and climate resilience.

Mohanty, in her address, underscored the importance of viewing rivers as living beings, vital entities deserving of respect, nurture, and care. Swapnasri Sarangi from FES, and Ranjan Panda from Water Initiatives highlighted the urgent need to collaborate for water-secure futures. Other speakers included representatives from civil society organisations and academia, who drew attention to the current status of rivers in the state, as well as the initiatives being taken to revive and restore them. They also focused on interconnections among river health, forest health, rural and urban societies, and livelihood resilience.

The river conference aims to strengthen collaboration among different stakeholders for river conservation, livelihood resilience, and climate action in the state and beyond, said Panda.