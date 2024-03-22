Human skull, bones found at Banki cashew plantation in Odisha

CUTTACK: Police have launched a probe after human skull and bones were found in a cashew forest near Dampada College within Banki police limits. Besides, torn clothes and an identity card of one Jhuna Jena, who had been missing for the last 16 months, were found at the spot.

When Bablu Jena, a local who has taken the cashew plantation on lease, came to inspect the crop on Wednesday, he found the skull and bones in the jungle. “An identity card, a tiffin box, torn clothes and a ladies vanity bag were also found lying near the spot. We informed the local sarpanch as a girl from the locality had been missing for more than a year,” he said.

Later, the local sarpanch and villagers rushed to the spot and informed police. A team of Banki police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Police seized the bones and the materials from the spot and sent them to the FMT department of SCB Medical College and Hospital for forensic examination.

“The seized identity card is that of Jhuna Jena, a resident of Dampada Subudhi Sahi, who had been missing for the last 16 months. Therefore, it is suspected that the skull and the limb bones could be of Jhuna, who was working in a private spice manufacturing company at Godi Sahi. We are waiting for the forensic examination report for confirmation and further investigation,” said Banki IIC Siba Charan Behera.

Sources said 27-year-old Jhuna had gone for work at the spice manufacturing company on December 1, 2022 but did not return home.

Her family searched for her in and around the locality but in vain. Later, they lodged a missing persons complaint with Banki police.