Latika Pradhan may replace Pramila Bisoyi from Odisha's Aska

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday reviewed election preparedness in Ganjam and two other districts and took stock of shortlisted aspirants for Lok Sabha and Assembly seats as BJD continued with its candidate selection process amid the suspense over the party’s probable alliance with BJP.

Sources said candidates for Berhampur and Aska Lok Sabha constituencies were discussed during the meeting. The party is likely to repeat former union minister and sitting MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu from Berhampur Lok Sabha seat, while Aska MP Pramila Bisoyi is likely to be replaced by Latika Pradhan, the sitting MLA from Kabisuryanagar. Sources said Bisoyi was not present in the meeting.

Election preparedness and candidates for Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat including seven Assembly constituencies were discussed in the presence of sitting MP Achyuta Samanta who is likely to be repeated from the seat.