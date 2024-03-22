Latika Pradhan may replace Pramila Bisoyi from Odisha's Aska

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday reviewed election preparedness in Ganjam and two other districts and took stock of shortlisted aspirants for Lok Sabha and Assembly seats as BJD continued with its candidate selection process amid the suspense over the party’s probable alliance with BJP.
Sources said candidates for Berhampur and Aska Lok Sabha constituencies were discussed during the meeting. The party is likely to repeat former union minister and sitting MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu from Berhampur Lok Sabha seat, while Aska MP Pramila Bisoyi is likely to be replaced by Latika Pradhan, the sitting MLA from Kabisuryanagar. Sources said Bisoyi was not present in the meeting.
Election preparedness and candidates for Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat including seven Assembly constituencies were discussed in the presence of sitting MP Achyuta Samanta who is likely to be repeated from the seat.
Similarly, Biplab Patro, son of former Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro and Chinmayananda Srirup Deb, son of senior cabinet minister Usha Debi, are likely to make their electoral debut from Digapahandi and Chikiti Assembly seats respectively.
Candidates are likely to be changed in other Assembly seats of the district as sitting MLA from Berhampur Bikram Panda has been asked to move to Gopalpur while Ganjam district BJD president Ramesh Chandra Chau Patnaik is likely to take Panda’s place.
Ganjam, home district of the chief minister, was recently in news for the high profile induction of expelled BJD leader Pradeep Panigrahi to BJP. Besides, factionalism in the district unit of the party had also become a cause of worry for the leadership.
Similarly, a change of candidate for Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha is certain with Shreemayee Mishra emerging as the front runner. Sources said Mishra was asked to concentrate on the Lok Sabha constituency which indicated the party’s approval to her candidature. Changes are not expected in Bhubaneswar Assembly seats Ekamra and North. However, the leadership is still undecided between sitting MLA Anant Narayan Jena and senior corporator Amaresh Jena.