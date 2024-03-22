Odisha: Choramuhan gram panchayat sarpanch dies in road accident

JAJPUR: In an unfortunate incident, the sarpanch of Choramuhan gram panchayat Pradumna Keshari Mohanty (43) died after his motorcycle fell into a gorge on the roadside under Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur district on Thursday.

Mohanty was on way to Kaima from Dharmasala on his bike on Gakarneswar-Kaima road to attend a social function on Thursday afternoon when the mishap occurred near the Bhubaneswari temple. Along with the bike he fell into the gorge about 20 feet below. Locals spotted him lying in a pool of blood, rescued him and rushed him to the Dharmasala Community Health Centre where doctors declared him received dead.

After news of his death spread, hundreds of people thronged the hospital to pay him last respects. Dharmasala MLA Pranab Balabantray, Dharmasala block chairperson Pravat Balabantray, Zilla Parishad member Jaladhar Mohanty, former sarpanch Sangram Keshari Ray, Jajpur district BJD women wing general secretary Rajashree Dash and many others condoled his death.