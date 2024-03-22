Odisha: Fake RTOs and intelligence officer in police net

BALASORE/MALKANGIRI: Jaleswar police on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly duping vehicle drivers by impersonating as regional transport officers (RTOs) near Laxmannath toll plaza on NH-60.

Police identified the fake RTOs as Tushar Ranjan Parida (34) of Nahanjar village in Jaleswar and Sambhu Sahu (27) of Nandhadia in East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

Jaleswar IIC Ranjan Sethi said basing on credible information about a fake RTO office operating near Laxmannath toll plaza, a police team raided the place. The accused were found in an office room with laptop and printer. The duo identified themselves as RTOs.

Upon searching the room, police found 11 stamps of the Transport department of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, papers related to a check post in Chittoor, RTO receipt of West Bengal government, seals of the MV section in Kharagpur and traffic police of West Bengal and other documents which were fake.