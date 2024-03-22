Odisha: Fake RTOs and intelligence officer in police net

BALASORE/MALKANGIRI: Jaleswar police on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly duping vehicle drivers by impersonating as regional transport officers (RTOs) near Laxmannath toll plaza on NH-60.
Police identified the fake RTOs as Tushar Ranjan Parida (34) of Nahanjar village in Jaleswar and Sambhu Sahu (27) of Nandhadia in East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.
Jaleswar IIC Ranjan Sethi said basing on credible information about a fake RTO office operating near Laxmannath toll plaza, a police team raided the place. The accused were found in an office room with laptop and printer. The duo identified themselves as RTOs.
Upon searching the room, police found 11 stamps of the Transport department of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, papers related to a check post in Chittoor, RTO receipt of West Bengal government, seals of the MV section in Kharagpur and traffic police of West Bengal and other documents which were fake.
The IIC said the duo could not show any authorisation paper for running the office. On being questioned, the accused admitted that they were running the fake office of the Transport department by posing as RTO officers of the central division. A case was registered under sections 417, 419, 420, 384 and 34 of the IPC and the accused were produced in court.
Similarly in Malkangiri, Orkel police arrested a man for duping two persons of over Rs 4 lakh by posing as an intelligence officer. The accused, Navin Dash, is a resident of Kudmulgumma.
Navin was arrested on the basis of separate complaints lodged by one Madhumita Panda of Niladrinagar village and Dhana Macha of Kupliguda, said Orkel IIC Dhiren Patnaik.
Identifying himself as an intelligence officer, Dash cheated Madhumita of Rs 3.67 lakh on the pretext of providing her Rs 25 lakh loan from different banks. Similarly, the fraudster duped Dhana of Rs 50,000 on the pretext of providing him a job in police department. The accused was arrested and produced in court on the day, the IIC added.