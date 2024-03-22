Odisha: Wear traditional attire at fest, VSSUT asks students

SAMBALPUR: The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) Burla, has issued strict instructions to students to wear traditional Indian attire during its upcoming cultural festival.

A notice in this regard, issued by the registrar on behalf of the vice-chancellor on Wednesday, called for students to don Indian traditional or authentic attire, explicitly prohibiting western, vulgar, or short dresses on campus throughout the fest.

It read, “All the students of VSSUT, Burla are instructed to wear Indian traditional/ authentic dresses during the Techno-Cultural Fest-2024.” The notice further warned the students not to wear ‘Western/vulgar/ short dresses’ inside the university campus during these days. “Those not found in Indian traditional/authentic dresses will be sent back from the main gate immediately and the action as deemed fit will be taken by the university,” the notice added.

Scheduled from March 22 to 25, the four-day extravaganza, comprising the technical-cultural fest Samavesh and Vassaunt-2024, has stirred controversy after the dress code directive was issued.