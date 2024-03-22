Odisha: Wear traditional attire at fest, VSSUT asks students

SAMBALPUR: The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) Burla, has issued strict instructions to students to wear traditional Indian attire during its upcoming cultural festival.
A notice in this regard, issued by the registrar on behalf of the vice-chancellor on Wednesday, called for students to don Indian traditional or authentic attire, explicitly prohibiting western, vulgar, or short dresses on campus throughout the fest.
It read, “All the students of VSSUT, Burla are instructed to wear Indian traditional/ authentic dresses during the Techno-Cultural Fest-2024.” The notice further warned the students not to wear ‘Western/vulgar/ short dresses’ inside the university campus during these days. “Those not found in Indian traditional/authentic dresses will be sent back from the main gate immediately and the action as deemed fit will be taken by the university,” the notice added.
Scheduled from March 22 to 25, the four-day extravaganza, comprising the technical-cultural fest Samavesh and Vassaunt-2024, has stirred controversy after the dress code directive was issued.
While the administration justifies the dress code as a means to promote Indian culture in line with the festival’s spirit, students have expressed discontent over the imposition.
The VC said, the notice is being perceived in a wrong manner. “Since, we are celebrating a cultural festival, our focus should be on promoting Indian culture. It will set a good example and that is why the students have been asked to wear traditional dress and refrain from wearing western outfit during the fest. The dress code will be applicable for this fest only,” he added.
However, a student, on condition of anonymity said, the way the notice has been drafted and put before the students sends a very wrong message and is absurd. “If the varsity authorities planned this, they could have put forth the proposal before the students and implemented it with a common consensus. The notice has triggered resentment among many students,” he added.
This is not the first instance of controversy surrounding VSSUT’s directives, as a similar uproar ensued in 2018 when the varsity had issued a notice directing inmates of girls’ hostel to not talk to boys on the roadside near the hostel causing a sharp reaction among the students. After strong resistance, the varsity authorities later withdrew the directive.