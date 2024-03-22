Orissa HC grants bail to man accused of killing family

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has granted bail to Amit Agarwal, a jeweller from Uttar Pradesh, who was arrested by CBI from Indore for allegedly killing his wife and two daughters at a seaside hotel in Puri in 2013.

The single judge bench of Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo issued the direction for Amit’s release on Tuesday in view of the slow progress of trial which was evident from the fact that only 12 of the 152 prosecution witnesses had been examined since the charges were framed against him on December 26, 2018. The bodies of Ankita Bansal, her two daughters - Vaani and Divyansh were found from the hotel room on December 15, 2013. Amit, a bullion trader from Lucknow, was the main accused and was absconding after committing the crime.

CBI had registered the case after taking over the probe from Puri police on September 3, 2015. Amit was taken into custody after he was traced to Indore on May 25, 2018 and the chargesheet in the case was submitted before the trial court in Bhubaneswar on September 20, 2018.