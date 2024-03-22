Saukhyam stresses on reusable sanitary pads

BHUBANESWAR: The need for sustainable menstrual hygiene in the state and use of reusable pads made from organic materials were advocated by ‘Pad Woman of India’ Anju Bist at a roundtable here on Wednesday.

The event was organised by Saukhyam, an initiative of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math. Bist, who is also the managing director of Saukhyam reusable pads, spoke about the environmental impact of disposable sanitary pads and said it is now well-documented that most brands of disposable sanitary napkins have dangerous chemicals in them. She stressed use of reusable pads, particularly the innovative Saukhyam reusable pads that are made from banana fiber.

Saukhyam was started by Amma, Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, to provide a safe product to women to manage their periods in a non-polluting manner. Representatives from Odisha Menstrual Health and Hygiene Alliance, Oil India and Indian Railways also spoke, outlining their plans for taking forward this sustainability initiative. Oil India has provided support for the construction of India’s largest reusable pad factory in Kerala.

Saukhyam reusable pads that can last up to three years, have gained popularity among more than 5 lakh women and girls in the country and abroad. This shift is helping prevent the emission of 4,000 tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent annually. An estimated 43,750 tonne of non-biodegradable menstrual waste has also been eliminated.

Sneha Mishra on behalf of Odisha Menstrual Health and Hygiene Alliance gave a pad set to athlete Subhasmita Rath.