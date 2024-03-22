Spl strike force to take on gun-runners in Odisha's Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary

BHUBANESWAR/BALASORE: A series of arrests of poachers and seizure of firearms from their possession in Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary and villages in its vicinity during the last three days has indicated the Wildlife wing’s strategic move to go after mafia and illegal arms manufacturers who are allegedly supplying country-made weapons to locals on rent for poaching in Similipal landscape under Baripada circle.

Baripada regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) Prakash Chand Gogineni said strike force units will be formed soon to check illegal possession of arms and poaching in Kuldiha sanctuary and its periphery. He said at least four such squads comprising local forest staff, anti-poaching squad members and ex-servicemen will be formed to crack down on illegal activities in the sanctuary.

Two units of Similipal Tiger Protection Force (STPF), mobilised to Kuldiha, will camp for a few days and help train the strike force units. Following the training, the units will be deployed at strategic locations in and around the sanctuary to check trespassing and prevent poaching.

With the state government providing immunity to the forest staff for use of firearms under section 197 of CrPC, sources said firearms (guns) will be provided to some of the members of the units for self defence.

The RCCF said a similar strategy has already been adopted in Similipal Tiger Reserve where poachers had gunned down two forest officials last year. Two anti-poaching squad members also sustained critical injuries in Kuldiha sanctuary three days back during arrest of two poachers.