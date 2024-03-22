Woman stoned to death by nephew in Odisha

BALASORE: A 50-year-old woman was reportedly stoned to death for trying to break up a fight between her nephews at Kulapal village within Nilagiri police limits here on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Sanjulata Panda of Kulapal. The accused and Sanjulata’s nephew Amit Panda (26) also suffered injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment in Nilagiri hospital under the watch of police.

Sources said around noon, Amit and his brother Asit were having a quarrel near Sanjulata’s house over sharing of money. When the quarrel turned violent, Sanjulata came out of her house and tried to break up the fight. However, Amit in a fit of rage picked up a stone and hit her aunt’s head with it repeatedly.

Sanjulata suffered grievous head injuries in the assault. Locals immediately took her to Nilagiri hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead. Following the incident, Sanjulata’s husband Nishikanta also assaulted Amit who sustained minor injuries.

Nilagiri IIC Gopal Krishna Karna said basing on the complaint of the deceased’s husband, a murder case has been registered. The body was seized and sent for postmortem. The accused has been admitted to the local hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

Police have been deployed to keep a watch on him. Amit will be arrested after he is discharged from the hospital, the IIC added.