Bhartruhari quits BJD a day after revival of 13-yr-old case

CUTTACK: Ending his over two-and-a-half decade-long association with the BJD, veteran parliamentarian and six-time MP from Cuttack Bhartruhari Mahtab resigned from primary membership of the party on Friday.
Announcing his resignation at a media conference here, Mahtab said he has sent the resignation letter to BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. “I am resigning from the BJD with a broken heart. I had been with BJD since its formation in 1997 and have contributed to its growth and development. I have requested the chief minister to accept my resignation forthwith,” Mahtab said.
Mahtab tendered his resignation from BJD a day after a special court framed charges against him pertaining to a 13-year-old case in which the MP allegedly assaulted a police officer in Cuttack.
Asked what prompted him to resign from the party, Mahtab who has been winning from Cuttack seat consecutively since 1998 said, “I lost my patience as demonic forces always put hurdles when I wanted to do something good for the party. The BJD government reviving a case against a party MP after 13 years was the last straw.”
Dismissing Mahtab’s allegations, the BJD clarified that the MP resigned apprehending he may not get renominated this time due to his dwindling popularity among voters. “Naveen Patnaik has sent Mahtab to Parliament six times and always gave him priority. He was given ticket at the last moment in 2014 and 2019 even as his popularity was waning due to his lack of contact with voters. He was in contact with BJP for a long time unsure of getting a party ticket this time,” senior BJD leader Pratap Jena said.
Fallen out of favour of the party president during his sixth term allegedly for his friendly disposition towards the BJP, Mahtab has been desperately trying to meet the chief minister to clarify his position. As his repeated attempts to meet the CM did not materialise, he wrote several signed editorials and critical articles in his Odia daily ‘The Prajatantra’ regarding the manner in which the party is managed by a handful of people much to the embarrassment of the government. He further antagonised the party chief by display of his bonhomie with senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at public functions. Asked when he met the chief minister last, the ‘Outstanding Parliamentarian for 2017’ Award winner said he will have to refer to his diary.