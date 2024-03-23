Bhartruhari quits BJD a day after revival of 13-yr-old case

CUTTACK: Ending his over two-and-a-half decade-long association with the BJD, veteran parliamentarian and six-time MP from Cuttack Bhartruhari Mahtab resigned from primary membership of the party on Friday.

Announcing his resignation at a media conference here, Mahtab said he has sent the resignation letter to BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. “I am resigning from the BJD with a broken heart. I had been with BJD since its formation in 1997 and have contributed to its growth and development. I have requested the chief minister to accept my resignation forthwith,” Mahtab said.

Mahtab tendered his resignation from BJD a day after a special court framed charges against him pertaining to a 13-year-old case in which the MP allegedly assaulted a police officer in Cuttack.

Asked what prompted him to resign from the party, Mahtab who has been winning from Cuttack seat consecutively since 1998 said, “I lost my patience as demonic forces always put hurdles when I wanted to do something good for the party. The BJD government reviving a case against a party MP after 13 years was the last straw.”