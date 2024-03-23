First hiking expedition at Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: The first hiking expedition in Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary saw as many as 22 professional hikers from across the country take part in the programme which concluded on Friday.

The expedition was organised under nature education programme of Hirakud Wildlife Division with collaboration of India Hikes, a popular trekking community of the country. The hikers who came from 12 states and union territories had previously trekked in India and abroad, including in the Himalayas.

The three-day hiking programme offered participants a unique opportunity to explore the sanctuary’s animal and bird diversity. The hikers traversed through 20 kilometre of rugged terrain at Debrigarh encompassing the valleys, hills, grasslands and islands.

On the first day, they trekked up to an altitude of 500 metre and camped at Ranibasa in the night. The next day, the hikers continued their expedition through the hills, reaching Bat Island and halted at the much talked about ‘Cattle Island’, located inside the Hirakud Dam.

Safety was a top priority throughout the expedition. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Wildlife, Anshu Pragyan Das said different activities were also conducted during the trek such as connect with nature and talking to the trees. For the first time night camping was organised at Cattle Island.

Moreover, it was a green trail which means it was organised in an eco-friendly manner with zero plastic and zero litter left behind at camping spots and hiking routes. Limited bio-toilets were also used in three days hiking, she said.