Locals in Odisha's Balasore lose sleep over herd of 65 jumbos

BALASORE: A wandering herd of 65 elephants from Jharkhand has put officials of Balasore forest division on toes for the last two days.
At present, the herd is roaming in separate groups in Raibania area under Jaleswar range, triggering fear among locals. Sources said vehicular movement on Jaleswar-Ulmra, Ulmra-Khuard and Khuard-Rajghat roads has been affected since the last couple of days as locals are afraid to commute on these routes due to presence of the jumbos.
Besides, panic has gripped residents of Khuard, Shyamnagar, Kalama, Raibania, Baradiha, Sardarbandh and adjoining villages in Jaleswar forest range after the herd entered Chudamanipur village on Thursday night. Residents claimed the elephants damaged paddy crops grown over 30 acre in Mahalsahi, Olmara, Patpur, Nuasahi, Pinchabani and Kitajhuri villages.
Sunaram Murmu, a resident of Rupadighi in Raibania panchayat, said for the last several years, elephants from Jharkhand are frequently entering Raibania and damaging crops of villagers. The jumbos are also destroying property of the locals. “It is high time the Forest department took permanent measures to prevent elephants from entering the area,” he added.
Range officer of Jaleswar Jayshree Murmu said the elephant herd has come from Dalma forest in Jharkhand. It is roaming in Sukhajodi forest under Baradiha section in Jaleswar range. At least 40 forest personnel of Jaleswar range have been deployed to closely monitor the movements of the elephant herd. Besides, three forest staff from Nilagiri range, six from Soro and two from Chandipur range have been roped in for the monitoring exercise.
Murmu said the Forest department has warned locals not to venture outside after sundown for their safety. People have also been asked not to stock handia and mahua flowers at their homes as these attract the elephants.
Official sources said the power distribution company has been asked to disconnect electricity supply in areas where the elephants are roaming. Accordingly, forest officials are sharing information about the herd’s movement with their counterparts in the electricity department.