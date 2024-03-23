Locals in Odisha's Balasore lose sleep over herd of 65 jumbos

BALASORE: A wandering herd of 65 elephants from Jharkhand has put officials of Balasore forest division on toes for the last two days.

At present, the herd is roaming in separate groups in Raibania area under Jaleswar range, triggering fear among locals. Sources said vehicular movement on Jaleswar-Ulmra, Ulmra-Khuard and Khuard-Rajghat roads has been affected since the last couple of days as locals are afraid to commute on these routes due to presence of the jumbos.

Besides, panic has gripped residents of Khuard, Shyamnagar, Kalama, Raibania, Baradiha, Sardarbandh and adjoining villages in Jaleswar forest range after the herd entered Chudamanipur village on Thursday night. Residents claimed the elephants damaged paddy crops grown over 30 acre in Mahalsahi, Olmara, Patpur, Nuasahi, Pinchabani and Kitajhuri villages.

Sunaram Murmu, a resident of Rupadighi in Raibania panchayat, said for the last several years, elephants from Jharkhand are frequently entering Raibania and damaging crops of villagers. The jumbos are also destroying property of the locals. “It is high time the Forest department took permanent measures to prevent elephants from entering the area,” he added.