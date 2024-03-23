Massive rally in support of Minister Dholakia in Odisha

NUAPADA: The district unit of BJD on Friday took out a massive rally in support of sitting MLA and Planning & Convergence Minister Rajendra Dholakia who has been accused by a section of party leaders of corruption.

Around 15,000 supporters of Dholakia including 41 sarpanchs, 43 samiti members and chairpersons of Nuapada and Komna blocks participated in the rally to voice their support for Dholakia. Sources said over 2,000 cars and motorcycles were part of the procession.

The bike and car rally was taken out from Shankar Mandir at Khariar Road to Telipada chowk. Subsequently, Dholakia’s supporters embarked on a padayatra from Telipada to Police Field in Nuapada town where a huge public meeting was organised.

State secretary of BJD Rajesh Nigam said the allegations levelled against the minister are aimed at defaming him before the elections. “Many local BJD leaders are trying to malign the minister’s image so that he does not get a party ticket this time. Today’s rally was taken out to send a message to these leaders. We stand in support of Rajendra Dholakia and want to appeal to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to consider him for Nuapada once again,” Nigam added.

Earlier on March 12, some leaders of BJD under the banner observed a 12-hour bandh in Nuapada town demanding high-level probe against Dholakia for his alleged involvement in several scams. The agitators claimed he misused his power and facilitated swindling of money in several projects.They also demanded the minister’s removal from the state Cabinet and urged the government to not allow him contest in the upcoming elections.

However, Dholakia had refuted the allegations and termed the protest as a political conspiracy against him.