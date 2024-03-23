Mining, metals companies with biz interest major donors to BJD

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) received major donations in the form of electoral bonds (EBs) from corporates with interests in mining, metal, cement and beverages business in Odisha.
As per the third set of data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the regional party had encashed EBs worth Rs 775.5 crore from 42 donors between July 20, 2019 and November 24, 2023.
While nine of the top 12 donors are mining and metal companies, the maximum Rs 264.5 crore the party received was from Aditya Birla Group companies, followed by Rs 100 crore from Jindal Steel and Power. Similarly, Rs 50 crore came from Rungta Sons Pvt Ltd, Rs 45 crore from M/s SN Mohanty, Rs 40 crore from Vedanta Ltd, Rs 30 crore from Jindal Stainless Ltd and Rs 18 crore from Orissa Metaliks Pvt Ltd.
Among Aditya Birla Group companies, Essel Mining and Industries Ltd was the top donor with Rs 174.5 crore while Utkal Alumina International Ltd donated Rs 70 crore. Similarly, Grasim Industries bought EBs worth Rs 10 crore, while UltraTech Cement Ltd gave Rs 10 crore.
The BJD got the major share of EBs that the mining firm Essel Mining purchased. The company had procured bonds worth Rs 224.5 crore. The Odisha-based party was the third highest receiver from Vedanta Ltd which donated Rs 230.2 crore to BJP and Rs 125 crore to Congress. West Bengal-based Rashmi Group that deals in iron and steel products has donated EBs worth Rs 72 crore.
Kolkata-based Penguin Trading and Agencies Ltd, which is into iron ore mining in Sundargarh district also purchased EBs worth Rs 30.5 crore. Coimbatore-based Balu Iron and Steel Company donated Rs 6 crore while Balu Cement Corporation gifted Rs 1.5 crore. The group is the largest distributor/stockist/supplier of JSW steel dealing with their leading brands.
Procure Advisory Services Pvt Ltd and Roshni Dealmark Pvt Ltd that have donated Rs 18 crore and Rs 6 crore respectively are Kolkata-based firms and engaged in the information technology sector. West Bengal-based Jagannath Steels and Power Ltd, which has an iron ore mine in Barbil, has given EBs worth Rs 14 crore while Telangana-based Shamlaji Sales Pvt Ltd, a trader of welding equipment, donated Rs 10 crore.
MKJ Enterprises Ltd, which is into stainless steel business, and Kaypee Enterprises that deals with imported kitchen, office and home contraction series products have given Rs 10 crore each. Monalisa Bottling Industries Pvt Ltd and Galaxy CS Bottling Plant have donated Rs 2 crore and Rs 50 lakh, respectively.
Of the 27 parties that redeemed bonds in last six years, BJD ranked fifth after the BJP, Congress, TMC and BRS. The party provided the details of EBs worth Rs 944.5 crore that it had encashed so far.
Generous 10
Aditya Birla Group Rs 264.5 cr
Jindal Steel and Power Rs 100 cr
Rashmi Group Rs 72 cr
Rungta Sons Rs 50 cr
SN Mohanty Rs 45 cr
Vedanta Ltd Rs 40 cr
Penguin Trading & Agencies Ltd Rs 30.5 cr
Jindal Stainless Ltd Rs 30 cr
Procure Advisory Services Rs 18 cr
Jagannath Steels Rs 14 cr