Mining, metals companies with biz interest major donors to BJD

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) received major donations in the form of electoral bonds (EBs) from corporates with interests in mining, metal, cement and beverages business in Odisha.

As per the third set of data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the regional party had encashed EBs worth Rs 775.5 crore from 42 donors between July 20, 2019 and November 24, 2023.

While nine of the top 12 donors are mining and metal companies, the maximum Rs 264.5 crore the party received was from Aditya Birla Group companies, followed by Rs 100 crore from Jindal Steel and Power. Similarly, Rs 50 crore came from Rungta Sons Pvt Ltd, Rs 45 crore from M/s SN Mohanty, Rs 40 crore from Vedanta Ltd, Rs 30 crore from Jindal Stainless Ltd and Rs 18 crore from Orissa Metaliks Pvt Ltd.

Among Aditya Birla Group companies, Essel Mining and Industries Ltd was the top donor with Rs 174.5 crore while Utkal Alumina International Ltd donated Rs 70 crore. Similarly, Grasim Industries bought EBs worth Rs 10 crore, while UltraTech Cement Ltd gave Rs 10 crore.

The BJD got the major share of EBs that the mining firm Essel Mining purchased. The company had procured bonds worth Rs 224.5 crore. The Odisha-based party was the third highest receiver from Vedanta Ltd which donated Rs 230.2 crore to BJP and Rs 125 crore to Congress. West Bengal-based Rashmi Group that deals in iron and steel products has donated EBs worth Rs 72 crore.

Kolkata-based Penguin Trading and Agencies Ltd, which is into iron ore mining in Sundargarh district also purchased EBs worth Rs 30.5 crore. Coimbatore-based Balu Iron and Steel Company donated Rs 6 crore while Balu Cement Corporation gifted Rs 1.5 crore. The group is the largest distributor/stockist/supplier of JSW steel dealing with their leading brands.