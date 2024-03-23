Will win 3/4th seats in state under CM Naveen Patnaik: BJD organisational secretary Das

BHUBANESWAR: Immediately after BJP’s announcement that the party will go solo in the elections, the BJD asserted that it will win more than three fourth seats in the state. BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das said BJD will contest in all 147 assembly segments and all 21 Lok Sabha constituencies and win more than three fourth seats under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik.

“With the blessings of Lord Jagannatha and the faith of people of Odisha, BJD has been serving the state and transforming it like never before in every sector. BJD will continue to take decisions keeping people of the state in the forefront always and their welfare in true spirit of cooperative federalism and statesmanship required for nation building,” he posted on X.

Much ahead of the announcement of election schedules, the BJD government had unveiled a battery of schemes for the welfare of people from various sections, including farmers, tribals, women, youths, students, salaried employees, teachers and contractual staff with an objective to make Odisha a developed state by 2036 when the state will be celebrating its 100 years of formation. “#NewOdisha and #EmpoweredOdisha will be our goal and we are on track to achieve this under the leadership of our leader Shri Naveen Patnaik,” Das posted.

The party seems to have got wind of the failure of alliance talks at least a week back as it intensified the consultations with its leaders and potential candidates for different Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies. The short-listed candidates were also indicated to remain prepared for the elections.

BJD started reviewing its poll preparedness since Monday and it has so far completed formalities for selection of candidates in 11 Lok Sabha constituencies and 77 Assembly seats. On Friday, party leaders from Bargarh, Balangir and Kalahandi brain-stormed to finalise candidates for the three Lok Sabha constituencies and 21 Assembly segments.