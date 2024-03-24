Diarrhoea outbreak in Odisha's Hirakud, 150 affected

SAMBALPUR: Panic gripped residents of Hirakud town in the district after around 150 cases of diarrhoea were reported in the last three days.

While health authorities are scrambling to contain the situation, the cause of the sudden outbreak is being attributed to contamination in supply water.

The outbreak was first confirmed on Thursday with 36 cases reported from five localities of Hirakud including Gurudwara Pada, Goudpada, Kalopada, New Market Colony and Machpada. While 28 of them got discharged after treatment, eight were admitted to Hirakud urban community health centre (UCHC).

Though more cases were reported in the next two days, the death of a 45-year-old patient suspectedly of diarrhoea while undergoing treatment on Saturday spread panic among locals. Sources said, a majority of the patients were discharged soon after treatment, while seven persons are undergoing treatment at Hirakud UCHC and six at VIMSAR, Burla.

The district Health department has swung into action and is undertaking door-to-door surveillance to identify potential cases besides collecting water samples from affected areas and rectal swabs of patients. Similarly, while mobile health units have been sent to the affected areas for timely medical attention, rapid response teams (RRTs) are engaged for analysis of the situation.