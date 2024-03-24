Finance department to settle Rs 41 cr power bills of govt offices in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has finally decided to settle the electricity bills of its departments till January 31 this year. The Finance department will pay the dues centrally.
Sources said government offices under four electricity distribution companies (discoms) have dues of around Rs 41.49 crore. Offices under Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) have the maximum dues of around Rs 17.57 crore. While the government offices owe dues of around Rs 14.75 crore to TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), bills amounting to Rs 4.66 crore and Rs 4.51 crore are pending at TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) and TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), respectively.
The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) had approved a one-time settlement scheme which was valid up to April 21, 2023. But many offices did not opt for it leading to pendency of power bills. A Finance department official said the state government being a model consumer, needs to set an example for others by clearing outstanding dues and paying electricity dues on time to the discoms.
“The matter of clearing the dues was under active consideration of the government. It has been finally decided to pay the dues centrally through the department. The government offices will not be required to make any payment towards arrear electricity dues pertaining to the period up to January 31,” he said.
If any payment has been made towards electricity dues by any government office or credit adjustment made by Tata Power discoms regarding bill dispute resolution after January 31, it will be adjusted against current electricity dues for the period beginning from February 1. The Finance department has also asked the discoms to indicate the settled amount credited to the consumer account in the next billing cycle and submit a certificate duly certified by the statutory auditor to this effect to the government.
However, government departments or offices will have to pay electricity charges from February 1 on time and avail rebates wherever admissible. Non-payment of electricity dues in time will lead to disconnection of electricity supply by the discoms. “All departments have been alerted not to allow any opportunity for the discoms to take coercive action through disconnection of power supply in case of default in payment of electricity dues from February onwards which would cause inconvenience to the public,” the official added.
Better late than never
Govt offices under the four discomes have dues of around Rs 41.49 crore
Offices under TPWODL have maximum dues of around Rs 17.57 crore
Govt departments or offices will have to pay their electricity bills on time from Feb 1