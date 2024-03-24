Finance department to settle Rs 41 cr power bills of govt offices in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has finally decided to settle the electricity bills of its departments till January 31 this year. The Finance department will pay the dues centrally.

Sources said government offices under four electricity distribution companies (discoms) have dues of around Rs 41.49 crore. Offices under Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) have the maximum dues of around Rs 17.57 crore. While the government offices owe dues of around Rs 14.75 crore to TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), bills amounting to Rs 4.66 crore and Rs 4.51 crore are pending at TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) and TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), respectively.

The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) had approved a one-time settlement scheme which was valid up to April 21, 2023. But many offices did not opt for it leading to pendency of power bills. A Finance department official said the state government being a model consumer, needs to set an example for others by clearing outstanding dues and paying electricity dues on time to the discoms.

“The matter of clearing the dues was under active consideration of the government. It has been finally decided to pay the dues centrally through the department. The government offices will not be required to make any payment towards arrear electricity dues pertaining to the period up to January 31,” he said.