Forest fires to rise critically in Odisha by 2030: Study

BHUBANESWAR: Global warming and climate change fuelling longer and more intense heatwaves, forest fire incidents are expected to rise significantly in Odisha by 2030 with severe impact on districts like Kandhamal, Koraput, Kalahandi and Rayagada having a sizeable tribal population, a new study has predicted.
The study by a group of geographers and environmental scientists revealed the increase in temperature in districts with high susceptibility to forest fires compounded by local practices and over-exploitation of natural resources, including water, and clearing of forests for mining, industrial, and agricultural purposes may lead to increased temperatures and reduced relative humidity conditions conducive to forest fires. Central, southern, northwestern, northern, and northeastern parts of Odisha, including Angul, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput, Sundargarh, and Mayurbhanj have been identified as very high to high forest fire susceptibility zones.
As per an analysis, the state recorded 85,307 forest fire incidents between 2001 and 2022, averaging 3,877 fires annually and showing a general upward trend in forest fire occurrences with a notable increase after 2015. Odisha is the fourth-largest state in terms of forest cover, boasting of 52,156 sq km of forest land.
A total 28,286 forest fires were reported during 2001-2010, accounting for approximately 33.16 per cent of the total incidents. The number significantly escalated to 57,021 between 2011 and 2022, constituting 66.84 per cent of all recorded cases.
The northern division, encompassing Angul, Sambalpur, Sundargarh along with Mayurbhanj and Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Koraput and Malkangiri in the southern division consistently showed higher incidence of forest fires. Angul district emerges as the most affected area, having recorded 14,009 incidents in past 22 years. In the fire season from January to May, on an average the highest 1,463 incidents were recorded in March with a record-breaking 4,236 forest fires in March 2021 alone. The pre-monsoon season, spanning January to May, accounted for 67.73 per cent of the total forest fires in the state.
Professor of Geography at FM University Manoranjan Mishra said around 31,366 sq km of the state’s overall area of 155,739.9 sq km falls in the ‘very high’ susceptibility category to forest fires. “The southern undulating plateau and the Eastern Ghat mountain region of Odisha is highly susceptible to forest fires. The findings indicate the critical need for customised forest fire management strategies,” he said.
The researchers have suggested institution of a dedicated state-level committee on the lines of successful global disaster response frameworks for a structured way to coordinate efforts and allocate resources effectively. Prioritising early detection, community engagement, exploring controlled burns, enhancing infrastructure and adopting integrated management plans could potentially help mitigate the impact of forest fires, Mishra, one of the authors of the study, added.