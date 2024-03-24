Forest fires to rise critically in Odisha by 2030: Study

BHUBANESWAR: Global warming and climate change fuelling longer and more intense heatwaves, forest fire incidents are expected to rise significantly in Odisha by 2030 with severe impact on districts like Kandhamal, Koraput, Kalahandi and Rayagada having a sizeable tribal population, a new study has predicted.

The study by a group of geographers and environmental scientists revealed the increase in temperature in districts with high susceptibility to forest fires compounded by local practices and over-exploitation of natural resources, including water, and clearing of forests for mining, industrial, and agricultural purposes may lead to increased temperatures and reduced relative humidity conditions conducive to forest fires. Central, southern, northwestern, northern, and northeastern parts of Odisha, including Angul, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput, Sundargarh, and Mayurbhanj have been identified as very high to high forest fire susceptibility zones.

As per an analysis, the state recorded 85,307 forest fire incidents between 2001 and 2022, averaging 3,877 fires annually and showing a general upward trend in forest fire occurrences with a notable increase after 2015. Odisha is the fourth-largest state in terms of forest cover, boasting of 52,156 sq km of forest land.

A total 28,286 forest fires were reported during 2001-2010, accounting for approximately 33.16 per cent of the total incidents. The number significantly escalated to 57,021 between 2011 and 2022, constituting 66.84 per cent of all recorded cases.