Fraudster posing as bank agent arrested in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Hinjili police in Ganjam district on Friday apprehended a fraudster who had been swindling multiple people in the district under the guise of being a bank agent facilitating loans. A jeweller has also been held in connection with the fraud.

The accused Gyan Ranjan Dash (56), from Maluda-Gopalpur village in Puri district and currently residing in Berhampur, had been deceiving victims by posing as a bank agent, confirmed Ganjam SP, Jagmohan Meena.

“Dash’s modus operandi involved convincing victims that he could arrange and secure bank loans on their behalf. However, upon failing to receive the requested money, he resorted to demanding gold ornaments,” the SP added. On March 7, 2024, Dash approached an elderly woman in Hinjili, promising to arrange a bank loan for her and later absconded with Rs 22,000 in cash and gold ornaments after the victim fell for his scheme.

Investigations revealed Dash had been indulging in fraudulent activities since 2022, where he targeted elderly women in various localities including Kodala, Polasara, Chatrapur, Khallikote, and Beguniapada by impersonating a bank agent.

“Furthermore, Dash confessed to additional incidents of fraud, including deceiving elderly women in Kumbhari village and Purusottampur on March 11, 2024, where he made away with valuable gold items and cash. He used to give the gold to jeweller Nitin Jadab in Sana Bazar area in Berhampur and in return took back melted gold,” Meena added.

Police has also arrested Jadab (36). Both Dash and Jadab have been sent to judicial custody.