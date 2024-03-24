Liquor trader’s family attacks excise officials in Odisha

CUTTACK: Excise officials had to face the wrath of an illicit liquor trader’s family during a raid on a house at Dalua within Khuntuni police limits in Athagarh on Saturday.

The family of the accused, Surendra Swain (42) attacked a team of Cuttack mobile squad and Athagarh excise officials led by superintendent of excise Debasish Patel during a raid on their house in the village. The family also vandalised the team’s Bolero SUV.

“The team raided Surendra’s house and seized illicit liquor and raw material. When we took Surendra into custody, 10 to 15 of his family members heckled the team members and assaulted them. They tried to snatch Surendra from our custody and vandalised our vehicle,” said Patel.

As the situation worsened, a team from Khuntuni police station rushed to the spot and rescued the excise officials. “We have filed a complaint in connection with the incident at Khuntuni police station,” said Patel. Surendra was involved in attacking excise officials in July 28 last year too.