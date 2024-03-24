NGT issues notices to Centre, state on eco-tourism in Satkosia Tiger Reserve

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Central and state governments seeking reply to a petition seeking intervention against ongoing activities inside the Satkosia Tiger Reserve and Satkosia gorge of Mahanadi river “under the garb of eco-tourism”.

NGT’s East Zone bench in Kolkata issued the notices on Thursday taking into consideration that Satkosia is one of the largest river gorges of the state having a length of almost 14 miles that runs through the tiger reserve. Besides, it is a natural habitat for around 500 endangered gharials who use the sand banks for laying eggs.

The area was declared a Ramsar Site in 2021. The petition said more than 16 cottage tents, seven of them having AC facility with attendant dining huts are set-up during tourist season for eight months from October to May known as ‘Badmul Sand Resort’.

The Wildlife Society of Orissa filed the application challenging construction of tents and sheds for tourists in the ecologically sensitive area on the ground they will cause irreparable damage to local environment and biodiversity. The bench of B Amit Sthalekar (judicial member) and Arun Kumar Verma (expert member) said, “Matter requires consideration. Issue notice, returnable within four weeks. List on May 10, 2024.”