Odisha: BJP upbeat, BJD cautious, Congress seems relieved

ROURKELA: After the alliance talks between BJD and BJP failed, fresh political equations have emerged among the three main players for the ensuing general elections in the politically-significant Sundargarh district.

The BJP camp is jubilant, with party members celebrating the news by bursting firecrackers in multiple locations across Rourkela city on Friday evening. The party’s rank and file are buoyed by the decision, citing confidence in their performance in the 2019 elections and asserting the enduring popularity of the BJP both nationally and within Odisha.

Conversely, the BJD has maintained a cautious silence, re-evaluating its electoral prospects in the wake of the failure of alliance talks. Not that the Congress aspires big, yet its members seem to be happy for being saved from complete annihilation in Sundargarh in the upcoming polls.

In 2019, the BJP had clinched victory in the Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat with a staggering margin of 2.23 lakh votes, solidifying its dominance in the region. Between 1998 and 2019, the LS seat was with BJP five out of the six times. In 2019 the BJP also won Sundargarh, Talsara and Birmitrapur Assembly constituencies (ACs), while Rourkela and RN Pali ACs went to the BJD and the Congress emerged victorious in Rajgangpur AC. The CPM backed by Congress had won the Bonai AC.