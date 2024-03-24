Odisha: Class V student found dead in Gunupur hostel

BERHAMPUR: Uneasy prevails in Gunupur block under Rayagada district following the recovery of a Class V student's dead body from the hostel on Friday.

The 11-year-old, identified as Judas Sabar from Sargiasing village near Talana village, was found hanging in a room of the government-upgraded high school hostel located in Talana.

According to sources, Judas was alone in the hostel room, as other inmates had left for their homes. It was the school staff who noticed the boy hanging from the ceiling fan and informed the police.

Upon reaching the hostel, Putasing IIC Bhabani Muduli called for a scientific team from Rayagada to begin investigation.

Headmistress of the school Sangita Omkar said assistant teacher Gamiyel Sabar was in charge of the hostel but unfortunately he was not present in the hostel on the fateful night.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s parents who reached the hostel alleged that their son was murdered. “Given the circumstance in the room, it is not possible that Judas could have hung himself from the ceiling fan and I strongly suspect he has been killed and hanged,” alleged Pradip Sabar, father of Judas.

On Saturday, the district welfare officer Gangadhar Behera visited the hostel for inquiry. Meanwhile, the school has been closed for three days, sources added.

The IIC said post-mortem has been conducted while the report is awaited. “We are questioning the school staff. A police team has been deployed,” said the IIC.