Odisha: First unit of 1320 MW TTPP to be operational by November 2026

ANGUL: The construction work of the 1320-MW Talcher Thermal Power Project (TTPP) is on in full swing as per schedule and its first unit will be commissioned by November 2026, said the executive director of TTPP Goutam Deb.
Addressing mediapersons on Saturday, the ED said the first unit of the project is scheduled to be commissioned in November 2026 while the second unit will go on stream in May 2027. “The total cost of the power project is Rs 11,843 crore, of which 30 per cent will be as equity and remaining 70 per cent procured as loan,” he informed.
The power project of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) envisages setting up two ultra super critical units of 660 MW unit each.
The ED said the power project is one of the most modern power plant with minimum pollution hazards. “The work is in progress on critical fronts like boiler, chimney, DM Plant and other key areas. The carbon emission from the plant will be very less compared to the other plants as a high efficient electrostatic precipitator will be installed in the plant. Sulphur dioxide emission will also be very less and as regards to ash handling, the slurry will be despatched to void coal mine at Talcher,” explained Deb.
Informing that Odisha gets a lion’s share of power from this plant, the ED elaborated that the state will get 50 per cent of the power generated while Assam, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu will get more than 11 per cent each. “There will be 15 per cent unallocated power with TTPP which will be given to consumers as per Central government direction. The cost of power per unit from this project will be around Rs 3.76, he further added.
As per the water and coal linkage, the power project will draw around 5.5 million tonne of coal per annum from Talcher Coalfields while the water will be available from the nearby Brahmani river. Senior general managers of TTPP were present at the press meet.
Talcher Thermal Power Project (TTPP)
The project comes up after decommissioning of Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS) in 2021
TTPS decommissioned due to environmental and safety concerns
Plant had become old and obsolete and NTPC acquired it from erstwhile Odisha State Electricity Board in 1995
Plant Load Factor (PLF) of TTPS was at 20 per cent during OSEB tenure. It rose to 96 per cent under NTPC
State to get 50 pc of the power generated
Assam, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu to get more than 11 pc each
15 per cent unallocated power with TTPP will be given to consumers as per Central government direction.
Cost of power per unit from this project will be around `3.76